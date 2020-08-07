Barcelona coach Quique Setien and midfielder Sergio Busquests spoke on the club's ongoing transfer saga with Juventus-bound Arthur Melo:

Setien:

"I spoke to him before he left, and the truth is that I have not done it again, the rest I have learned from the club, and what's going on at the moment it transcends my position and it is a development that I would have liked to have been different, but there is not much I can say. "

Busquets:

"It has been a difficult situation, but the only ones who know the truth are the club and the player. We know that he did not come back and it seems that he has returned, but what we want is that this noise is as little as possible, and that they the club and the player agree."