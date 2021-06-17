Sergio Ramos: The Man, The Myth, The Madridista June 17, 2021 22:34 2:22 min After 16 years, 22 trophies and 24 sendings off, Sergio Ramos has parted ways with Real Madrid, but his legend at the club will live on forever. Real Madrid Sergio Ramos La Liga -Latest Videos 2:22 min Sergio Ramos: The Man, The Myth, The Madridista 0:51 min Euro 2020 Preview: England vs. Scotland 0:48 min Copa America Preview: Argentina vs. Uruguay 1:06 min Ramos: Madrid Withdrew Extension Offer 0:30 min Sports Burst - Sergio Ramos: "I'll Be Back!" 0:30 min Nadal Withdraws From Wimbledon And Olympics 0:30 min Ramos Thanks Fans and Family In Madrid Farewell 0:30 min Buffon Back At Parma After 20 Years 0:47 min Gattuso Ends 23-Day Stint As Fiorentina Boss 1:13 min Eriksen To Have Heart-Starting Implant Fitted