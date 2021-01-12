Sergio Ramos treated the fans in attendance for Real Madrid's training session on Monday to a picture perfect goal during a shooting drill.

The 34-year-old curled a free-kick into the back of the net and then cracked a smile after hearing cheering from afar in the stands.

Ramos wrote "what a joy to have an audience, we miss you" on social media following the practice session as Los Blancos continue their preparations ahead of Thursday's Super Cup semifinal against Athletic Club.