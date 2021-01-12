Sergio Ramos treated the fans in attendance for Real Madrid's training session on Monday to a picture perfect goal during a shooting drill.
The 34-year-old curled a free-kick into the back of the net and then cracked a smile after hearing cheering from afar in the stands.
Ramos wrote "what a joy to have an audience, we miss you" on social media following the practice session as Los Blancos continue their preparations ahead of Thursday's Super Cup semifinal against Athletic Club.
¡Qué alegría tener público! Os echamos de menos. 🙌— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) January 11, 2021
📢 Sound on! We miss you. 🙌#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/UtYOSsZ3tN