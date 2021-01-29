Sergio Ramos' future is not a cause for concern for Real Madrid assistant David Bettoni despite rumors the defender has decided to leave.

Media reports in Spain have claimed Ramos will exit Madrid at the end of the season when his contract expires after failing to respond to the club's latest contract offer, which is said to be worth 10 percent less than his existing agreement.

The experienced centre-back has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, though they are rumored to have distanced themselves from such stories given it was claimed Ramos was asking for a wage greater than that of Kylian Mbappe.

Either way, Ramos' future remains uncertain and there appears to be a significant chance of him opting to move elsewhere.

But Bettoni – still standing in for head coach Zinedine Zidane as he isolates with coronavirus – insists it is not a situation that is worrying right now, as they are focusing on Ramos' recovery from the various ailments that have kept him out of LaLiga action since mid-December.

"I'm not worried [about the renewal]," Bettoni told reporters. "I see him every day and he's recovering. He is our captain, a great professional. We are not going to risk with him, but I cannot say anything else."

The 34-year-old is currently out with a knee injury, but he has also recently suffered with a hamstring issue and illness.

Regarding Ramos' fitness, Bettoni added: "Every week he feels better, but we don't want to risk it – luckily now we are only playing once a week.

"We are evaluating him week by week, we will see how his knee is next week.

"The Sergio I know has a great heart, he's the captain, he's always there, he's a great professional. He is somewhat annoyed because he cannot play, he always wants to compete. But I don't see him differently, I see him normal."

Zidane has been away from the Madrid squad for a week following his positive test for coronavirus, though Los Blancos cruised to a 4-1 win in the only match he has been forced to miss.

He will be absent again on Saturday when Levante visit Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, though Bettoni says Zidane's condition is improving and he has still been able to talk with his staff every day.

"Zidane is much better," he said. "And every day he gets better. We talk every day, we watch the training sessions, we discuss the contents.

"He is not physically there, but he is with us. The week was very good. It's true that his presence is missed - it is a pity because of his personality and charisma."

The pressure is on Madrid in LaLiga – they host Levante on Saturday already trailing leaders Atletico Madrid by seven points, and Diego Simeone's men also have a game in hand.