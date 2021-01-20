Becoming the first American to play for Barcelona was not always a foregone conclusion for Sergiño Dest.

The United States international, speaking in a wide-ranging interview with LaLiga World, admitted he a hard time choosing between the LaLiga giants and Bayern Munich when he was still an Ajax player.

“Barcelona was my dream club," said Dest, "I always wanted to play for the club and I was given the opportunity to join.

“Bayern was also an option and it wasn’t an easy choice. They’re both good teams, but I followed my heart to Barcelona.

“It’s the right place for me.”

Dest has emerged as one of the few bright spots in an otherwise underwhelming season for the Blaugrana, remaining a fixture in the team since making his debut in a 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

Working under fellow Dutchman and Ajax alum, Ronald Koeman, has helped with the assimilation process.

“I can just talk with [the coach]. He gives me tips and advice.

"He’s able to clearly explain things to me in my native tongue, he’s really helped me a lot.”

And sharing a locker room with the likes of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba has helped Dest raise his game.

“I want to work on my stats and develop. I want to be a great right-back at Barcelona.

“When I was playing in the Ajax youth academy I was always watching Barcelona on TV and now I get to call [these players] teammates.”

“Messi is the best player in the world, he’s world-class.

“I already knew how good he was, but to see it with your own eyes is always better.