Sergi Roberto has signed a new one-year contract with Barcelona.

The long-serving 30-year-old's previous deal expired at the end of June and he had been linked with Atletico Madrid and LA Galaxy.

Barca on Friday confirmed the versatile Sergi Roberto would remain with the club for at least another season.

The Blaugrana have set a buy-out clause of €400million in the new contract for one of their first-team captains.

Sergi Roberto made his debut for the Catalan giants aged 19 after coming through the academy and has gone on to make 316 appearances for the club.

He has won an incredible 23 trophies with Barca and will be eager to add to that tally in Xavi's first full season in charge.

Sergi Roberto has scored 12 goals for the club and provided 37 assists during his long stay at Camp Nou, including netting the dramatic late winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the famous 6-5 aggregate win in the last 16 of the Champions League in March 2017.