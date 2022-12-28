Sergi Roberto is ready to sign another new deal with Barcelona, despite revealing his current salary is in line with a player who has been promoted from the reserve side.

Spain international Sergi Roberto agreed terms on a one-year extension in June to stay at Camp Nou for the 2022-23 campaign following the conclusion of his previous contract.

The 30-year-old, who is into his 13th season as a member of Barca's senior squad, has again been linked with a move away as he enters the final six months of his latest deal.

While his salary has taken a hit in wake of the Catalan giants' crippling financial situation, Sergi Roberto is happy to stay on at the club for at least another season.

"Right now I'm getting paid as if I had moved up from Barca B, but I do it with pride because I want to be here. For me the economic issue is not important", he told RAC1.

"The last few years I didn't enjoy playing because I wasn't physically fit. I wanted to get back in shape physically and enjoy myself again.

"We haven't started talking [about a new contract] yet, but my idea is to stay. From what the coaching staff have told me, they are very happy with me and want me to stay.

"I would be very excited to be able to continue, to be able to enjoy myself on the pitch with the Barca shirt."

Sergi Roberto is one of five Barca players due to become free agents in July, along with Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso, Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay.

However, according to reports from Spain on Wednesday, long-serving Busquets is prepared to sign a 12-month extension before departing in 2024.

Sergi Roberto has started just six games in all competitions this season after dislocating his left shoulder in Barcelona's 4-0 thrashing of Athletic Bilbao in October.

The academy product returned to full training at the start of December and is in contention to feature in Barca's showdown with neighbours Espanyol on Saturday.

After starting just 16 league games since the start of the 2020-21 season, Sergi Roberto is hopeful his latest return from injury could be a turning point.

"I spent some difficult years with the issue of injuries, but I am convinced that 2023 will be a totally different year and that injuries will be forgotten," he said.

"I am 100 per cent ready. You can always improve, but I am sure that in this second stretch of season I will be better than ever."