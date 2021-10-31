Barcelona interim coach Sergi Barjuan says he has a sour feeling after their 1-1 draw with Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

Barcelona broke the initial deadlock after the break when Memphis Depay scored in the 49th minute. But Luis Rioja equalized three minutes later and then neither team was able to find a way through to goal in the remainder of the match.

The current Barcelona coach said in press conference after the game: "Obviously the feeling is a bit of a sour one. We really tried and we worked hard on what we wanted to do. We wanted to make sure that our centre-backs would push higher up the pitch and make sure our midfielders would cause problems for their defense. I think we did that but in the end when we draw, it's very annoying. Because even if I explain how well we played at times, it's irrelevant because we drew. So we need to make sure we can get players back, physically and mentally. Then they can see that things are going on the right path. We have to make sure that the players can work hard. We're here to help the players, but they're the ones that have to get the results."

Following the draw, Barcelona's tally in La Liga goes to 16, occupying the 9th position in the table.