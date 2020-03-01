Saul Pulls Atletico Level Against Espanyol With Stunning Volley March 1, 2020 17:05 0:54 min Saul Niguez scores a ferocious volley in 47' to level the score between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. saul niguez Atletico Madrid Espanyol La Liga -Latest Videos 1:17 min Own Goal Gives Espanyol Lead Over Atleti 1:06 min Benjamin André Makes It 1-0 To Lille 3:30 min Athletic Club End Skid With Villarreal Win 7:16 min En-Nesyri Spares Sevilla Blushes Against Osasuna 2:27 min El Clasico: Bale's Bernabeu Goal Drought 2:34 min Kaylyn Kyle And Gab Amado Preview El Clasico 2:27 min Andres Cordero & Gary Bailey On El Clasico Tactics 2:06 min Granada And Celta End In A Scoreless Draw 4:13 min Montpellier Ease Past Strasbourg 4:17 min Monaco And Reims Settle For Draw