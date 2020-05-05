GOAL - Tom Webber

Real Madrid are interested in Igor Gomes but Sao Paulo have received no official approach for the midfielder.

Barcelona, Sevilla and Ajax have also been linked with a move for Gomes and Sao Paulo's executive director of football, Rai, acknowledged multiple European clubs have taken note of the 21-year-old's ability.

Madrid have spent heavily on Brazilian talent in recent seasons, snapping up Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier Jesus, with Gomes' agent Wagner Ribeiro saying last month he was keen on taking the youngster to Los Blancos.

GOMES AGENT TALKS UP REAL MADRID MOVE

Asked if there was anything in the links to Madrid, Rai told Globo Esporte: “It's true. What we can say is that [Igor Gomes] is a player that is attracting the interest of European clubs. But there has been no official contact. It is a reality that he is igniting interest.

“I have already spoken to European friends who have made comments, but that's it.”

General manager Alexandre Passaro added: “There was no official approach from Real Madrid or any other club. What we do know is that Real Madrid knows and follows Igor, just as they certainly follow many other young talents around the world, including in our own squad.

“Also due to the possibility that Igor could get a Portuguese passport in the next six months, which would mean he would not take up a foreign player spot in a European club. But there is nothing going on.”