Sancet "Very Happy" After Debut Athletic Goal June 27, 2020 16:29 1:10 min Oihan Sancet "very happy" to score his first goal in Athletic Club's 3-1 win over Mallorca in LaLiga Athletic Club Soccer La Liga Mallorca -Latest Videos 1:10 min Sancet "Very Happy" After Debut Athletic Goal 5:25 min Athletic Club Cruise Past Mallorca 1:11 min Villalibre Extends Athletic Lead Over Mallorca 1:04 min Budimir Penalty Cuts Athletic Lead Over Mallorca 1:09 min Sancet Doubles Athletic Lead Over Mallorca 1:42 min Garcia Penalty Gives Athletic Lead Over Mallorca 0:45 min Zidane: "I'm Not Going To Coach For 20 Years" 3:35 min Abelardo Fired As Rufete Takes Over Espanyol 1:09 min Lopetegui Speaks After 1-1 Draw For Sevilla 5:08 min Ocampos Penalty Secures 1-1 Draw