Antonio Rudiger is out of contract with Chelsea after the season.

The 28-year-old will have several suitors.

Real Madrid are prepared to make major changes to acquire him.

TOP STORY – MADRID PLOT RUDIGER MOVE

Real Madrid are set to make a push for Antonio Rudiger next off-season, reports AS.

The centre-back wants €12million ($14m) in annual salary but is not likely to get it from Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti would like to bring Rudiger aboard but may need to clear several other salaries to do so.

Among those potentially on the way out according to AS are Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Isco and Marcelo.

ROUND-UP

- Juventus will try to lure Axel Witsel from Borussia Dortmund in the next transfer window, says Bild. Witsel will be out of contract after the season.

- Roma could shore up their defense by adding Nacho from Real Madrid in January, says Calciomercato.

- Tottenham and other suitors are eyeing 20-year-old Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, reports Calciomercato.

- Genoa are set to sack head coach Davide Ballardini and appoint Andriy Shevchenko as his replacement, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.