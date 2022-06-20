Antonio Rudiger has hailed Real Madrid for their 'unbelievable' Champions League victory – and expressed his delight that they defeated Liverpool.

The Germany international has signed a four-year contract with Madrid following the expiration of his deal with Chelsea and becomes the club's first major signing of the window.

At the time of the final in Paris, Rudiger revealed that his decision to join Carlo Ancelotti's side was already made and he was supporting his future teammates.

However, he also wanted Madrid to beat Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's side had inflicted defeat upon Rudiger and Chelsea in two finals in the 2021-22 season in the League Cup and FA Cup.

"When the final was played I already knew I would play for Madrid and I cheered on Madrid. This Champions League has been incredible," he told a news conference.

"What Real Madrid did in the Champions League, I don't know how to describe. It was unbelievable.

"I lost two finals against Liverpool, so I was very happy Real Madrid beat them."

Madrid's route to Champions League success saw them stage a series of remarkable comebacks in the knockout stages.

Chelsea fell victim to one such turnaround as they lost 5-4 on aggregate in the last eight despite leading 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg. Rodrygo Goes sent the tie to extra time, which saw Karim Benzema score the decisive goal.

"It was a special match, very intense. It was my first time playing at the Bernabeu and for me, it was incredible emotions," Rudiger added of that game.

"After the third goal, there was still a good atmosphere in the stadium. I took a lot of emotions and today is an incredible day for me.

"When I played against Madrid I wasn't closed yet. My goal was to eliminate Madrid, I'm a professional. It was easy for me to concentrate."