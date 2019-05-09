GOAL - Chris Burton

Real Madrid legend Ronaldo concedes that those calling for Gareth Bale to be moved out of Madrid this summer may get their wish.

He said of the Wales international, who appears to have lost the support of manager Zinedine Zidane: “I do not think there's any problem with Bale. Zizou has the right and the confidence of Real Madrid to make decisions.

“It is normal planning, preparing the squad for next year. Then it's up to the player if he accepts things or not.”

AGENT: PREMIER LEAGUE MOVE POSSIBLE FOR BALE

As Bale has struggled in LaLiga, alongside a number of his team-mates this season, the current campaign has been a breakthrough one for Vinicius Junior.

The 18-year-old is another Brazilian to have suffered untimely injuries this season, but he has proved his worth on a senior stage with Madrid after seeing loan interest from Ronaldo fended off last summer.

A man who is now the majority stakeholder at Real Valladolid said of an exciting countryman seeking to follow in his footsteps: “I wish I could count on Vinicius in Valladolid. But of course I cannot pay his salary.

RONALDO: NEYMAR CRITICISM IS "UNFAIR"

“If Madrid gives in, we would welcome him. Him, and anyone Madrid wants to give us.

“He is a spectacular talent, as well as Rodrygo, who is an incredible talent. Madrid has been reinforced with very good young talents.”

The Blancos will be hoping that potential serves them well in the future, with the 2018-19 campaign having been something of a disaster for a club that has got through three managers and missed out on major silverware.