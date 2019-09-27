Rodrygo Goes will not feature for Real Madrid in El Derbi against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday as Zinedine Zidane manages his workload.

The teenage Brazilian forward impressed on his senior debut on Wednesday, scoring Madrid's second goal just 93 seconds after coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Osasuna that put them top.

But Rodrygo will play for the club's second-string Castilla side on Saturday versus Rayo Majadahonda instead of turning out amid the white-hot atmosphere of the Wanda Metropolitano.

"We know what we're doing with Rodrygo and today he trained with Castilla, tomorrow he's going to play with Castilla," head coach Zidane told a pre-match news conference on Friday.

"He's a first-team player and I'm very happy with what happened the other day.

"But we and he knows we're going to go bit by bit with him. We had already taken the decision [over him playing for Castilla this weekend] and for the next game we will see.

"Tomorrow he will play with Castilla and he is very happy."