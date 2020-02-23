Real Madrid have suffered a fresh blow ahead of their preparations of next Sunday's El Clasico following a bizarre incident involving Brazilian sensation Rodrygo Goes while on duty for the club's 'B' team, Castilla.

The 19-year-old scored the second goal in Castilla's 2-0 win over SS Reyes and shortly afterwards was shown a second yellow card for provocatively celebrating in front of the opposing goalkeeper.

With Eden Hazard ruled out for the time being after suffering a hairline fracture in his right ankle in Saturday's defeat to Levante, Rodrygo was expected to make the squad for the top-of-the-table clash with Barcelona.

Rodrygo will however be available for Zinedine Zidane's die ahead of the last-16 Champions League first leg clash game against Manchester City on Wednesday.