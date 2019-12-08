Rodriguez Extends Leganes' Lead Over Celta December 8, 2019 19:46 1:16 min Kevin Rodriguez opens his tally for the season with a long-range shot in 55' to give Leganes a 3-0 lead over Celta. CD Leganes La Liga -Latest Videos 1:16 min Rodriguez Extends Leganes' Lead Over Celta 1:07 min Oscar Doubles Lega's Lead With Screamer 1:16 min Luis Suarez Scores for Zaragoza 0:54 min Oscar Gives Lega Early Lead Over Celta 6:18 min Reims Inflict 3-1 Defeat on Saint-Etienne 0:27 min Joaquin: I Probably Won't Score Another Hat-Trick 6:13 min Joaquin Stars for Betis in Five-Goal Thriller 0:35 min Yuri Strike Gives Athletic Hope Against Betis 1:41 min Joaquin Makes LaLiga History With Hat-Trick 0:54 min Williams Narrows Athletic's Deficit Against Betis