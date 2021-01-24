Puig Doubles Barca's Lead Over Elche January 24, 2021 18:02 1:17 min Riqui Puig scores a header within two minutes of coming off the bench to give the the Catalans a two-goal cushion. Barcelona La Liga Elche Riqui Puig -Latest Videos 11:19 min Barca Edge Elche To Stay In LaLiga Title Hunt 1:17 min Puig Doubles Barca's Lead Over Elche 0:52 min Jonathan David Gives Lille A 1-0 Lead 1:14 min De Jong Finds Barca Breakthrough Against Elche 1:07 min Babel Gives Galatasaray Late Lead 10:14 min Babel Provides Last-Gasp Heroics Against YMS 12:10 min Osasuna Get Much-Needed Win Over Granada 0:40 min Official: Ozil Completes Fenerbahce Move 0:58 min Mayweather Mocks 'That Bum' McGregor 1:31 min McGregor To Khabib: I'm Ready To Go Again!