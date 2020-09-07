GOAL



Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants Gareth Bale sold this summer - according to Marca.

The relationship between the pair has completely broken down, to the point where the club now has no choice but to offload the Welshman.

However, Madrid have yet to receive any formal offers for Bale, who recently revealed that he was blocked from leaving the club last summer.

The Wales international was on the brink of joining Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning in July 2019, only for Madrid to pull the plug on a deal at the 11th hour.