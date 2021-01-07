Real Madrid could be without a head coach for Saturday's LaLiga game against Osasuna after Zinedine Zidane came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Spanish TV show Jugones.

Zidane was not in attendance for Thursday's training session at Valdebebas as a safety measure ahead of the team's trip to Pamplona on Friday.

Although Zidane has already tested negative for coronavirus in an antigens test, he must wait for the results of a PCR test to come through.

Even with a negative result, though, the Madrid coach might still be prohibited by LaLiga's protocols from traveling to El Sadar.

If Zidane is unable to take charge of the team then his assistant, David Bettoni, would step in to oversee proceedings at El Sadar.