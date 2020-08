GOAL

Valencia are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Bats are in contact with the 23-year-old's agent over a possible transfer, but they must first sell either Rodrigo or Kevin Gameiro to raise funds for a proposed €15 million (£14m/$18m) deal.

Mayoral has spent the last two years on loan at Levante, who ultimately passed up the chance to sign him permanently at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.