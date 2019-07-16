GOAL

Atletico Madrid are close to signing Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier, according to multiple reports in England.

Told Kieran Trippier is travelling to Madrid with a view to completing his £20million move to Atletico. More to follow on @TeleFootball — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 16, 2019

As I understand it Spurs and Atletico Madrid are close to agreeing a deal for Kieran Trippier and he could even have his medical today. https://t.co/IQNQXikNpS — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) July 16, 2019

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to sell the England international this summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £25m ($31m).

Atletico are after a new right-back this summer after veteran Juanfran left at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract.