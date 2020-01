GOAL

AC Milan midfielder Suso is close to joining Sevilla on a loan deal with an option for the LaLiga side to buy the Spaniard in the future, according to Goal.

The 26-year-old will arrive in Seville on Wednesday for a medical after the two clubs agreed the 18-month loan arrangement.

Sevilla have an option to buy the Spanish winger for €20 million (£17m/$22m) at the end of the loan period, but it could become an obligation if Suso reaches a certain games target.