GOAL

There could be a further twist in the Antoine Griezmann saga, with AS reporting that Atletico Madrid could take Barcelona to court over his transfer.

Griezmann is expected to sign for the La Liga champions this summer, despite his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano running until 2023.

Now it has emerged that the striker may have agreed the transfer as early as March - leaving Atletico feeling disrespected, and possibly demanding his full release clause of €200 million (£177m), which was otherwise due to drop to €120 million (£106m).