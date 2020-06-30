GOAL

Real Sociedad are keen on taking Takefusa Kubo on loan from Real Madrid, with AS reporting that the Blancos are open to the proposed deal.

Those at Santiago Bernabeu have been impressed by the progress made by a Japanese youngster and want to find him a suitable platform on which to showcase his talent next season.

The 19-year-old has earned plaudits throughout his first LaLiga campaign on loan with RCD Mallorca, where he has made 29 appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Despite Kubo's impressive form, newly-promoted Mallorca have struggled throughout the 2019-20 season and currently sit 18th, eight points adrift of safety with six games remaining.

Kubo was previously on the books of Barcelona but returned to Japan after a FIFA sanction against the club in 2015 for signing underage international players.

Real Madrid then signed the teenager when he turned 18, describing him in a club statement as "one of the most promising young players in world football".