Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is prepared to greenlight a summer approach for Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba - according to Bild.

The 27-year-old only has one year left to run on his current contract at the Allianz Stadium, and talks over an extension have stalled in recent weeks.

Madrid are hoping to capitalise on the situation, but Alaba has also been linked with Barcelona.