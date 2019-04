GOAL

Paul Pogba would need to take a pay cut if he wants to join Real Madrid this summer, according to ESPN FC.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Madrid, and is expected to push for a transfer if Manchester United fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Pogba is on a contract that pays him £290,000 per week at Old Trafford, and Madrid would be unwilling to match that salary should the France star desire a move to the Bernabeu.