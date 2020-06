GOAL

Real Madrid have put in a €80 million (£71m/$90m) offer for Bayer Leverkusen talent Kai Havertz.

German publication Bild reports Los Blancos submitted the amount for the 20-year-old, but the Bundesliga club are hoping to get at least €100m (£89m/$113m) for their player.

Havertz - who is also subject to interest from Bayern Munich - has scored 15 goals and created eight assists so far this season.