Real Madrid are still thinking about Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, according to Le 10 Sport.

It says Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane sees Mane as an ideal signing this close season, with the club waiting until next year to target PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is out of contract in 2022.

Mane has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 26 Premier League games this season, which is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.