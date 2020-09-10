GOAL

Real Madrid have made contact with Riyad Mahrez's entourage, Footmercato claims, with the Manchester City winger being eyed as a replacement for Gareth Bale if the Blancos are able to get rid of the Welshman in the summer transfer window.

The report states states that little is known as to whether City would be open to parting with a player who is contracted with the club until 2023.

For Madrid's part, however, Florentino Perez's outfit will not advance their interest past initial discussions unless they are able to shift Bale's considerable salary off of their books.