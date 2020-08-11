Martin Odegaard is set to return to Real Madrid's first team following a successful loan spell with Real Sociedad, AS reports.

The clubs had initially planned to extend the 21-year-old's loan deal for the 2020-21 campaign, however, Los Blancos are now insisting on bringing him back to the Spanish capital.

The Norwegian international scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 36 games last season in all competitions, and helped La Real reach the Copa del Rey final, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.