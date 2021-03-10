GOAL

Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Raphael Varane in the summer transfer window, with AS reporting that the French centre-back is keen for a new challenge in his career.

Varane, 27, is contracted to the Spanish capital side until 2022, meaning he would leave on a free transfer if Los Blancos do not cash in.

It is claimed that Madrid are hoping to agree an extension with the defender, but will not stand in his way if he tells the club unequivocally that he wishes to continue his career elsewhere.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Varane, with the Red Devils reported to be in the market for a new central defender.