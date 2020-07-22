GOAL - Bruno Andrade

Real Madrid have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over loaning them 18-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Reinier, with the Bundesliga club potentially looking for a replacement for Chelsea-linked Kai Havertz, according to Goal.

Reinier joined Madrid from Flamengo in January 2020 and spent the remainder of the 2019-20 season with the club's Castilla squad.

The LaLiga club are looking at providing him with more first-team exposure next season, however, and see a loan move to the Bundesliga as being ideal for his development.

The teenager is seen as one of the stars of the future and helped Flamengo win the domestic title in Brazil in 2019, while he was also part of their successful Copa Libertadores-winning squad.

He made the big move to Madrid in January 2020, although has not yet been fully integrated into the first-team, instead making three appearances for the Castilla side, scoring two goals and claiming one assist.