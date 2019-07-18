GOAL

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told Zinedine Zidane any pursuit of Paul Pogba this summer will be "very difficult", reports ESPN.

On Wednesday evening, Zidane requested to Perez and director general Jose Angel Sanchez that a new pursuit of the Manchester United star be attempted.

But Zidane was told the €300 million spent on new players, plus Pogba's wages, makes a large money deal very unlikely.

A sale of Gareth Bale would help matters, but the Wales star is intent on stay and Zidane is growing increasingly resigned to the fact he may have to give Bale another chance this season.