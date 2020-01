GOAL

Real Madrid are close to completing the signing of Flamengo wonderkid Reinier, claims Globoesporte.

Reinier, 17, would cost the Merengue around €30 million (£25.5m/$33.5m).

If negotiations prosper, he is expected to move to Spain in January - he turns 18 on the 17th - and spend the rest of the season with Madrid's Castilla feeder team.

