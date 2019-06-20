GOAL

Real Madrid are hoping to land Kylian Mbappe in 2020 as Florentino Perez returns to the plan of signing one Galactico every summer, according to AS.

The LaLiga giants hope Mbappe does not renew his contract, which runs through 2023, with Paris Saint-Germain this year, and then hands in a transfer request.

Madrid feel confident they could offer him a salary of €15 million (£13m/$17m), a bump of the €12m he makes now, and would do so, knowing Mbappe's prime years are still ahead of him.