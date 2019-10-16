Unhappy at Juventus, Emre Can is being courted by numerous sides around Europe, including Real Betis, Mundo Deportivo reports.
With Giovani Lo Celso now at Tottenham and William Carvalho injured, they see him as a fine replacement.
