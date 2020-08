GOAL

Real Betis are set to complete the signing of ex-Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, according to AS.

Ex-Blues boss Manuel Pellegrini expressly requested for the club to bring in the Chilean after being appointed at Benito Villamarin Stadium earlier this summer.

Bravo, who became a free agent after leaving City at the end of the 2019-20 season, will be unveiled at Betis over the weekend.