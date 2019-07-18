GOAL

Tottenham have been handed a bonus in their pursuit of Real Betis midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso as the La Liga outfit move closer to the signing of Nabil Fekir, reports the Express.

The Lyon captain was extremely close to joining Liverpool last summer, before a move collapsed due to concerns over his right knee.

AULAS: LYON OPEN TO NEGOTIATE WITH FEKIR

If Betis can capture his signature, it will give the green light to Spurs to go for long-term target Lo Celso, with an agreement said to be in place that the Argentine can leave the club should his £67 million valuation be met.