Arsenal target Thomas Partey is on the verge of signing a contract extension at Atletico Madrid - as Spanish publication AS reports.

The LaLiga giants are prepared to double the 27-year-old's earnings at Wanda Metropolitano and increase his release clause to €100 million (£91m/$114m).

Arsenal have been strongly linked with the Ghana international in recent months, but the midfielder now looks set to pledge his future to Atletico.