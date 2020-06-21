GOAL

Martin Odegaard will spend another year on loan at Real Sociedad.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is on his third loan spell away from Real Madrid and has been linked with a permanent move away.

There have also been suggestions Madrid will bring the Norway international back to the capital after this season concludes as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

Odegaard has impressed at the Basque club this season, but since the campaign was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, AS claims he will spend one more year there before returning to the capital.

Odegaard has managed four goals and five assists in 23 league appearances this season.