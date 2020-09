GOAL

Norwich City have rejected two offers from Barcelona for Max Aarons - according to The Athletic.

One of the Spanish giants' bids came in at £20 million ($26m) plus bonuses for the 20-year-old right-back, but the Canaries are holding out for a higher fee.

Barca will now turn their attention to Ajax star Sergino Dest, with Bayern Munich poised to make their own formal approach for Aarons before the transfer window closes.