Real Madrid are reportedly making their move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and have set Arsenal a deadline as they look to sign The Gunners' star forward, according to The Mirror.

Aubameyang is out of contract in June 2021 and the Gabon international has been tipped to leave Arsenal.

Madrid reportedly want Arsenal to make a decision on Aubameyang's future by June 15 as the likes of Inter and Paris Saint-Germain also circle.