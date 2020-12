GOAL

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta wants to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal - according to The Sunday Mirror.

If the 58-year-old is re-elected at Camp Nou in January he will greenlight a £22 million ($30m) bid for the Spanish full-back, who began his career in the La Masia academy before joining the Gunners in 2011.

Bellerin, whose current deal at Arsenal does not expire until 2023, has featured in 12 Premier League games for the club this season.