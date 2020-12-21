Takefusa Kubo would rather remain on loan at Villarreal than return to Real Madrid, reports AS.

The Japan international has been struggling for game time this season, but he will get no more opportunities back at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 19-year-old joined the Yellow Submarine in the summer following a successful loan spell with Mallorca last season.

However, he has thus far failed to make himself a fixture in Unai Emery's starting line-up, making the majority of his 13 appearances in LaLiga from the bench for a paltry 291 minutes of playing time.