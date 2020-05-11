Luka Jovic broke his foot after falling off a wall in his native Belgrade, according to Serbian publication Kurir.

Real Madrid announced last week that the striker had broken a bone in his right foot, with reports suggesting he suffered the injury while training in his Madrid home.

Jovic has endured a difficult maiden season at the Santiago Bernabeu, and this latest setback is expected to rule him out for the rest of the season.

However, a report from Serbia gives a different account about the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward's injury.

"He was in real pain. He fell off a wall, I don't know how to explain it, I really don't know how it happened. Basically, it was a complete accident," a source close to Jovic reportedly told Kurir.