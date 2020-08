GOAL

James Rodriguez could make a sensational switch from Real Madrid to Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish journalist Pedro Pablo Parrado, speaking on the El Golazo de Gol television programme, suggested James could make the switch for between €10 million (£9m/$12m) and €15m (£13.5m/$18m) this summer.

James has found first team chances hard to come by this season under Zinedine Zidane and has long been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu.