Isco has asked to leave Real Madrid, according to Spanish publication Cuatro.

The 28-year-old wants to move onto pastures new to boost his chances of playing for Spain in the European Championships this summer, having been reduced to a bit-part role in Zinedine Zidane's squad this season.

Isco, who has been linked with Arsenal in recent weeks, has only featured in three LaLiga games for Madrid in 2020-21.