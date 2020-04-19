Antoine Griezmann is seemingly not ready to accept that his Barcelona career could be over.

The France international is prepared to battle for his future at the club despite links to Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Inter's Lautaro Martinez, according to Marca.

The former Atletico Madrid star had scored 14 goals in 37 games this season before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But, the 29-year-old forward is ready to fight for a spot even if Martinez and Neymar arrive in the close season.