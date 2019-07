GOAL





Ousmane Dembele's potential sale could be the only way Barcelona are able to bring back Neymar this summer, according to Marca.

Barca need to raise funds and while Dembele doesn't interest Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich would pay premium to land the young winger.

Bayern want Dembele after attempts to sign Leroy Sane have stalled and while Barca did not want to move Dembele, the prospect of bringing back Neymar makes the club more flexible.